Northwest League

August 27, 2018 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 19 12 .613
Spokane (Rangers) 18 13 .581 1
Tri-City (Padres) 14 16 .467
Everett (Mariners) 13 18 .419 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 23 9 .719
Eugene (Cubs) 14 17 .452
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 13 18 .419
Boise (Rockies) 10 21 .323 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Everett 4, 10 innings

Salem-Keizer at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Boise at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

