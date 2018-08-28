Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

August 28, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 19 13 .594
Spokane (Rangers) 18 14 .563 1
Tri-City (Padres) 15 16 .484
Everett (Mariners) 13 18 .419
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 23 9 .719
Eugene (Cubs) 14 18 .438 9
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 14 18 .438 9
Boise (Rockies) 11 21 .344 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

