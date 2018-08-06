NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Aug. 5. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Justify (38) 3-C 6 6-0-0 380 1 2. Accelerate (1) 5-H 4 3-1-0 340 2 3. Diversify (3) 5-G 4 3-0-0 301 — 4. Monomoy Girl 3-F 5 5-0-0 290 3 5. Unique Bella (1) 4-F 4 3-1-0 251 4 6. Mind Your Biscuits 5-H 4 1-3-0 144 5 7. Good Magic 3-C 5 2-1-1 141 7 8. Bee Jersey 4-C 4 4-0-0 103 8 9. West Coast (1) 4-C 2 0-2-0 99 6 10. Abel Tasman 4-F 2 1-0-0 76 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: City of Light 49, Elate 40, Catalina Cruiser 38, Imperial Hint 32, Pavel 22, Heart to Heart 22, Catholic Boy 18, Gun Runner 12, Wonder Gadot 12, Yoshida 7, Midnight Bisou 6, Sistercharlie 6, Fault 5, Roy H 5, Oscar Performance 5, Long On Value 3, Hofburg 3, Limousine Liberal 3, Ransom the Moon 2, X Y Jet 2, Hoppertunity 1, Separationofpowers 1, Promises Fulfilled 1.

