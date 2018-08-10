Officials probing Salve Regina football hazing allegations

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials have launched an investigation into allegations of hazing of football players at Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

Salve Regina spokeswoman Kristine Hendrickson said Friday university officials received an email from a parent detailing inappropriate conduct by upperclassmen on the team. Hendrickson tells The Boston Globe some of the inappropriate behavior alleged was “sexual in nature.”

Hendrickson says an assistant coach was accused of inappropriate conduct.

Football coach Kevin Gilmartin tells the Globe he’s “shocked and flabbergasted.” He says he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior by players or coaches.

The Providence Journal says a student conduct review committee will investigate in coordination with the athletic director and the safety and security director.

Salve Regina is a Catholic university in Newport. It has about 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students.

