Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow is LSU’s starting quarterback

August 27, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback when the No. 25 Tigers open their season Sunday night against No. 8 Miami in Dallas.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron says the competition between Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan was “tight,” and he would have been fine starting either. Orgeron adds he won’t hesitate to switch between the two should one falter.

Orgeron says Burrow has demonstrated a strong work ethic, “true leadership and an ability to command of the offense.”

Burrow is a graduate transfer with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games as a backup at Ohio State, completing 29 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and one TD.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt