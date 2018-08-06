Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohtani’s elbow recovery is encouraging to Scioscia, Angels

August 6, 2018 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is making progress more quickly than expected in his quest to return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

The two-way rookie sensation has incurred no setbacks while throwing regularly in the outfield in recent days, manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. He is currently throwing from 120 feet.

Scioscia says Ohtani is “probably closer to getting on the mound than we thought last week.”

The Angels have put no timeline on the recovery of Ohtani, who hasn’t pitched since June after spraining an elbow ligament.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Ohtani was in the Angels’ lineup batting fifth as their designated hitter when they opened a six-game homestand against Detroit. He produced his first multi-homer game in the majors last week in Cleveland.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington