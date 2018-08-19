Listen Live Sports

Oilers sign free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to pro tryout

August 19, 2018 6:46 pm
 
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout Sunday.

The 34-year-old Upshall, from Fort McMurray northeast of Edmonton, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games last season for St. Louis.

Upshall has 138 goals and 147 assists in 759 regular-season games in 15 seasons with Nashville, Philadelphia, Arizona, Columbus, Florida and St. Louis. In 53 playoff games, he has five goals and eight assists.

