Olympic skater Michelle Kwan sells her Rhode Island estate

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has sold her Rhode Island estate.

The Providence Journal reports that the Newport estate, named Casa del Sole, sold for nearly $4 million.

Kwan took sole ownership after filing for divorce from Clay Pell last year. Kwan and Pell both listed “irreconcilable differences” in divorce papers.

The nearly 2-acre estate was initially listed for $4.4 million. The 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) home includes four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of the early 20th-century, Palladian-style villa.

Kwan is a five-time world figure skating champion, winning Olympic medals in 1998 and 2002.

Pell is a grandson of Rhode Island’s late Democratic U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, and he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

The two married in Providence in 2013.

