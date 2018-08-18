Orioles 4, Indians 2

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|010—4
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_R.Nunez (10). HR_Mullins (1), Villar (9). SB_Villar (16). CS_Lindor (8). SF_Brantley (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cobb W,4-15
|9
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Cleveland
|Plutko L,4-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:17. A_35,007 (35,225).
