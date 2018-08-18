Orioles 4, Indians 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.263
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rickard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|2-Peterson pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Gentry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wynns c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|1-R.Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gonzalez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Allen cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|010—4
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
1-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 2-ran for Nunez in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_Nunez (10). HR_Villar (9), off Plutko; Mullins (1), off Ramirez. RBIs_Mullins (3), Villar 3 (31), Lindor (76), Brantley (64). SB_Villar (16). CS_Lindor (8). SF_Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Beckham). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 2.
GIDP_Ramirez, Cabrera.
DP_Baltimore 2 (C.Davis, Beckham), (Villar, Beckham, C.Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 4-15
|9
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|100
|5.09
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, L, 4-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|97
|4.62
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.55
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.44
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:17. A_35,007 (35,225).
