Orioles 5, Rays 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .234 Jones cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281 Trumbo dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265 1-Peterson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .205 Valencia rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263 2-Rickard pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Mancini lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .230 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Joseph c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Totals 34 5 7 5 2 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Duffy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Bauers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .292 Choi dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 a-Cron ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Gomez rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .220 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Perez c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .296 Totals 35 4 7 4 1 4

Baltimore 200 100 002—5 7 5 Tampa Bay 200 000 110—4 7 0

a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for Trumbo in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 9th.

E_Villar (7), Beckham 2 (17), Joseph 2 (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mancini (15), Gomez (14). HR_Beckham (6), off Stanek; Jones (12), off Stanek; Trumbo (16), off Beeks. RBIs_Beckham (19), Jones (45), Trumbo (41), Mancini 2 (36), Bauers (30), Wendle (34), Gomez (26), Perez (2). SB_Rickard (2), Smith 2 (25). CS_Bauers (4). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Joseph 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Smith, Duffy, Gomez, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Davis, Choi.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner 7 4 3 1 1 2 100 4.83 Scott 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 5.97 Wright Jr., W, 3-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.91 Givens, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.63 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 2 2 2 0 4 36 2.56 Beeks 5 2 1 1 2 3 68 9.15 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.20 Romo, L, 2-3, BS, 7-20 0 3 2 2 0 0 12 3.71 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.49

Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 2-1, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Cashner (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:52. A_9,474 (42,735).

