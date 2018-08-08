Orioles 5, Rays 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|1-Peterson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Valencia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|2-Rickard pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|2
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Cron ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Gomez rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|1
|4
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|002—5
|7
|5
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|110—4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.
1-ran for Trumbo in the 9th. 2-ran for Valencia in the 9th.
E_Villar (7), Beckham 2 (17), Joseph 2 (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Mancini (15), Gomez (14). HR_Beckham (6), off Stanek; Jones (12), off Stanek; Trumbo (16), off Beeks. RBIs_Beckham (19), Jones (45), Trumbo (41), Mancini 2 (36), Bauers (30), Wendle (34), Gomez (26), Perez (2). SB_Rickard (2), Smith 2 (25). CS_Bauers (4). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Joseph 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Smith, Duffy, Gomez, Kiermaier 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Davis, Choi.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|100
|4.83
|Scott
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|5.97
|Wright Jr., W, 3-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
|Givens, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.63
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|36
|2.56
|Beeks
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|68
|9.15
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.20
|Romo, L, 2-3, BS, 7-20
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.71
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.49
Romo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 2-1, Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Cashner (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:52. A_9,474 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.