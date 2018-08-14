Orioles 6, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Conforto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Nimmo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Bautista rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.193
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Trumbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|1-Rickard pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.162
|Joseph c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|30
|6
|11
|6
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|22x—6
|11
|1
1-ran for Mancini in the 8th.
E_Castro (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Jones (31), Mullins (3). 3B_Nimmo (7). HR_Jones (13), off Vargas; Davis (15), off Wahl; Beckham (8), off Sewald. RBIs_Rosario (33), Plawecki (16), Nunez (8), Jones (48), Trumbo (43), Beckham 2 (23), Davis (40). SF_Trumbo. S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Rosario, McNeil, Plawecki); Baltimore 5 (Villar 3, Jones, Beckham). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Jackson. GIDP_Jackson, Jones, Mancini.
DP_New York 2 (Frazier, McNeil, Flores), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|82
|8.10
|Wahl, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|20
|8.31
|Sewald
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|35
|4.91
|Bashlor
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.24
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 4-10
|7
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|105
|4.71
|Fry, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.15
|Castro
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Givens, S, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.73
Castro pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-1, Bashlor 2-0, Givens 1-0. WP_Cashner.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:38. A_20,527 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.