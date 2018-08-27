Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

August 27, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
T.Hrnnd ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Villar 2b 2 2 2 0
McKnney lf 4 0 2 0 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0
K.Mrles dh 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 1
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 2 2 5
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 1
A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0
R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 0
Maile c 3 0 1 0 Joseph c 4 0 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 33 7 11 7
Toronto 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 000 004 30x—7

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), R.Martin (8), Mancini (19), J.Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19). SB_Villar (20), A.Jones (5). S_Mullins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio L,3-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 2
Barnes 1 4 3 3 1 1
Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Hess W,3-8 6 4 0 0 2 5
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gaviglio 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt