Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hernandez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.387
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Martin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Villar 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.168
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.239
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|3
|3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|30x—7
|11
|0
a-singled for Granderson in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), Martin (8), Mancini (19), Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Davis (45), Mancini 5 (46), Beckham (24). SB_Villar (20), Jones (5). S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk 2, Diaz 2); Baltimore 5 (Jones 2, Nunez, Joseph 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; Baltimore 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Morales, Smoak, Beckham. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, L, 3-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|93
|5.02
|Barnes
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|5.18
|Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, W, 3-8
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|99
|5.08
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.33
|Fry
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.09
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.52
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Smith 1-0. WP_Gaviglio 2.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.