Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 a-Hernandez ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .239 McKinney lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .387 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .199 Maile c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 34 0 7 0 2 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Villar 2b 2 2 2 0 2 0 .260 Jones rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .278 Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .168 Mancini dh 4 2 2 5 0 1 .239 Beckham ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .219 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Peterson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Joseph c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Totals 33 7 11 7 3 3

Toronto 000 000 000—0 7 0 Baltimore 000 004 30x—7 11 0

a-singled for Granderson in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_McKinney (3), Grichuk (22), Martin (8), Mancini (19), Peterson (12). HR_Mancini (19), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Davis (45), Mancini 5 (46), Beckham (24). SB_Villar (20), Jones (5). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Granderson, Grichuk 2, Diaz 2); Baltimore 5 (Jones 2, Nunez, Joseph 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; Baltimore 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Morales, Smoak, Beckham. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 3-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 93 5.02 Barnes 1 4 3 3 1 1 29 5.18 Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, W, 3-8 6 4 0 0 2 5 99 5.08 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.33 Fry 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 3.09 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.52

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Smith 1-0. WP_Gaviglio 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:49. A_15,436 (45,971).

