Orioles 7, Yankees 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.221
|Peterson rf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Valencia dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Mancini lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Joseph c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Valera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|40
|7
|15
|7
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.289
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Robinson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Walker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|3
|8
|Baltimore
|052
|000
|000—7
|15
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|013—5
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th.
E_Nunez (6), Valera (1). LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 10. 2B_Nunez 2 (6), Stanton (20). HR_Mancini (14), off Gray; Torres (16), off Cobb; Torres (17), off Wright Jr.. RBIs_Beckham 2 (16), Mancini 2 (31), Nunez 2 (5), Valera (5), Torres 4 (49), Andujar (47).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Mancini); New York 3 (Stanton 2, Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 10; New York 3 for 9.
LIDP_Jones. GIDP_Robinson, Walker.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Valera, Davis), (Beckham, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Robinson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 3-14
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6
|95
|5.83
|Carroll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Givens
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|4.92
|Fry, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.51
|Wright Jr.
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.58
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-8
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|57
|5.56
|Lynn
|4
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|71
|4.89
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.68
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-0, Wright Jr. 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:08. A_47,206 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.