Orioles 7, Yankees 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 0 1 2 0 3 .221 Peterson rf-3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .209 Jones cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Valencia dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .159 Mancini lf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .231 Joseph c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .232 Nunez 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .206 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Valera 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .182 Totals 40 7 15 7 2 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Gregorius ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .269 Hicks cf 4 2 1 0 1 3 .254 Torres 2b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .289 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Andujar 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294 Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Robinson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 a-Walker ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 39 5 12 5 3 8

Baltimore 052 000 000—7 15 2 New York 010 000 013—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th.

E_Nunez (6), Valera (1). LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 10. 2B_Nunez 2 (6), Stanton (20). HR_Mancini (14), off Gray; Torres (16), off Cobb; Torres (17), off Wright Jr.. RBIs_Beckham 2 (16), Mancini 2 (31), Nunez 2 (5), Valera (5), Torres 4 (49), Andujar (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Mancini); New York 3 (Stanton 2, Gregorius). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 10; New York 3 for 9.

LIDP_Jones. GIDP_Robinson, Walker.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Valera, Davis), (Beckham, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Robinson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, W, 3-14 6 7 1 1 0 6 95 5.83 Carroll 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00 Givens 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 15 4.92 Fry, H, 3 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 2.51 Wright Jr. 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.58 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 8-8 2 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 57 5.56 Lynn 4 1-3 5 0 0 0 5 71 4.89 Green 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.68 Holder 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.06

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 3-0, Wright Jr. 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:08. A_47,206 (47,309).

