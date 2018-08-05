Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Rangers 6

August 5, 2018 6:40 pm
 
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Ptrsn lf 5 1 1 0 Choo rf 3 0 0 1
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 1 1 1
Villar 2b 3 3 3 1 Andrus ss 5 1 1 1
Trumbo rf 4 2 3 5 Profar 3b 2 1 1 0
A.Jones cf 0 0 0 0 Gallo dh 4 0 1 1
Vlencia dh 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 2
Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 W.Clhun lf 3 1 0 0
Rickard cf-rf 3 1 0 0 D.Rbnsn cf 3 2 1 0
Wynns c 4 1 2 3
Totals 34 9 11 9 Totals 32 6 6 6
Baltimore 132 010 200—9
Texas 230 000 010—6

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Baltimore 2, Texas 9. 2B_Villar (11), Odor (17), D.Robinson (3). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Villar (7), Trumbo 2 (15), Wynns (3). SB_Villar (15), Profar (9). SF_Choo (2). S_Beckham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ramirez 1 2-3 5 5 5 5 1
Scott W,2-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Hart 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Castro H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Fry 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
Givens S,2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Hutchison L,1-2 3 6 6 6 3 0
Moore 4 4 3 3 0 4
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_19,961 (49,115).

