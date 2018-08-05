Orioles 9, Rangers 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peterson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Villar 2b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Trumbo rf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.262
|Jones cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Valencia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Rickard cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|3
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Profar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.254
|Gallo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.195
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.225
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Robinson cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|9
|13
|Baltimore
|132
|010
|200—9
|11
|0
|Texas
|230
|000
|010—6
|6
|0
LOB_Baltimore 2, Texas 9. 2B_Villar (11), Odor (17), Robinson (3). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Wynns (3), off Hutchison; Trumbo (14), off Hutchison; Villar (7), off Moore; Trumbo (15), off Moore. RBIs_Villar (24), Trumbo 5 (39), Wynns 3 (6), Choo (53), Odor (40), Andrus (20), Gallo (66), Chirinos 2 (48). SB_Villar (15), Profar (9). SF_Choo. S_Beckham.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Valencia); Texas 5 (Andrus, Gallo, Guzman 3). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 5; Texas 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Odor. GIDP_Peterson.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|69
|5.66
|Scott, W, 2-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|5.77
|Hart
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|4.05
|Castro, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|29
|3.32
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|15
|3.38
|Givens, S, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.72
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, L, 1-2
|3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|66
|6.29
|Moore
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|65
|7.60
|Springs
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 3-0, Givens 1-0. WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:19. A_19,961 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.