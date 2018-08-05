Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Rangers 6

August 5, 2018 6:40 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peterson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .208
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Villar 2b 3 3 3 1 1 0 .274
Trumbo rf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .262
Jones cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Valencia dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .227
Nunez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Rickard cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .212
Wynns c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .275
Totals 34 9 11 9 3 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .276
Odor 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .272
Andrus ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Profar 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .254
Gallo dh 4 0 1 1 1 3 .195
Chirinos c 4 0 1 2 1 2 .225
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .231
Calhoun lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Robinson cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .181
Totals 32 6 6 6 9 13
Baltimore 132 010 200—9 11 0
Texas 230 000 010—6 6 0

LOB_Baltimore 2, Texas 9. 2B_Villar (11), Odor (17), Robinson (3). 3B_Andrus (3). HR_Wynns (3), off Hutchison; Trumbo (14), off Hutchison; Villar (7), off Moore; Trumbo (15), off Moore. RBIs_Villar (24), Trumbo 5 (39), Wynns 3 (6), Choo (53), Odor (40), Andrus (20), Gallo (66), Chirinos 2 (48). SB_Villar (15), Profar (9). SF_Choo. S_Beckham.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Valencia); Texas 5 (Andrus, Gallo, Guzman 3). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 5; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Odor. GIDP_Peterson.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzman).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 1 2-3 5 5 5 5 1 69 5.66
Scott, W, 2-2 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 37 5.77
Hart 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 4.05
Castro, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 29 3.32
Fry 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 15 3.38
Givens, S, 2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.72
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison, L, 1-2 3 6 6 6 3 0 66 6.29
Moore 4 4 3 3 0 4 65 7.60
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 3-0, Givens 1-0. WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:19. A_19,961 (49,115).

