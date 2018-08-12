Orlando City-United, Sums

Orlando 0 2—2 D.C. United 1 2—3

First half_1, D.C. United, Acosta, 1 (Rooney), 50th minute.

Second half_2, Orlando, Ousted (own goal), 50th. 3, D.C. United, Acosta, 1 (Asad), 64th. 4, Orlando, Dwyer, 11 (Rosell), 71st. 5, D.C. United, Acosta, 2 (Rooney), 99th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; D.C. United, David Ousted.

Yellow Cards_Birnbaum, D.C. United, 50th; Tarek, Orlando, 85th; Acosta, D.C. United, 100th.

Red Cards_Higuita, Orlando, 55th.

Referee_JC Rivero. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Brian Poeschel. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_17,020 (20,000)

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Will Johnson, Scott Sutter, Amro Tarek; Mohammed El Monir (Victor Giro, 67th), Cristian Higuita, Shane O’Neill, Tony Rocha (Dillon Powers, 57th), Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Stefano, 88th), Chris Mueller.

D.C. United_David Ousted; Steve Birnbaum, Oniel Fisher (Darren Mattocks, 79th), Joseph Mora (Ulises Segura, 86th), Kofi Opare; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Zoltan Stieber; Wayne Rooney.

