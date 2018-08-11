Padres 2, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nix p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Diego
|010
|100
|00x—2
DP_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR_Hedges (9). SB_Hedges (2), Galvis (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin L,8-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Nix W,1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Strahm H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stammen H,17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates S,4-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:34. A_26,306 (42,445).
