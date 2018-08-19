Listen Live Sports

...

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 6

August 19, 2018 12:03 am
 
1 min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .280
Escobar 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .281
Pollock cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .284
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 4 4 0 0 .293
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .068
b-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 6 12 6 0 8
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .259
Myers 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Hosmer 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .257
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244
Spangenberg 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .252
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Villanueva ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .238
Hedges c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243
Galvis ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .237
Margot cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .098
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pirela 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 34 7 9 7 6 11
Arizona 201 020 100—6 12 1
San Diego 000 330 001—7 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on fielder’s choice for Richard in the 5th. b-popped out for Godley in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. d-singled for Stammen in the 9th.

E_Murphy (6), Richard (3). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (43), Pollock 2 (18), Goldschmidt (26), Hosmer (27). RBIs_Pollock 2 (49), Goldschmidt 4 (71), Hosmer (52), Spangenberg (23), Hedges (26), Galvis 2 (52), Margot (41), Villanueva (46). SF_Pollock, Margot.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Peralta); San Diego 2 (Reyes 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; San Diego 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pollock, Marte, Hosmer. GIDP_Pollock.

DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 5 8 6 6 4 7 100 4.44
McFarland 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.88
Ziegler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.21
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.45
Chafin, L, 1-4 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 16 1.93
Hirano 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 2.05
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 5 9 5 5 0 3 69 5.11
Maton, BS, 1-1 2 3 1 1 0 2 30 3.13
Stammen, W, 6-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-1. WP_Richard, Godley.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:54. A_24,440 (42,445).

