Padres 7, Diamondbacks 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .280 Escobar 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .281 Pollock cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .284 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 4 4 0 0 .293 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .068 b-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 6 12 6 0 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .259 Myers 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .258 Hosmer 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .257 Renfroe lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Spangenberg 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .252 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Villanueva ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Hedges c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243 Galvis ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .237 Margot cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .098 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pirela 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 34 7 9 7 6 11

Arizona 201 020 100—6 12 1 San Diego 000 330 001—7 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on fielder’s choice for Richard in the 5th. b-popped out for Godley in the 6th. c-flied out for Bradley in the 9th. d-singled for Stammen in the 9th.

E_Murphy (6), Richard (3). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Escobar (43), Pollock 2 (18), Goldschmidt (26), Hosmer (27). RBIs_Pollock 2 (49), Goldschmidt 4 (71), Hosmer (52), Spangenberg (23), Hedges (26), Galvis 2 (52), Margot (41), Villanueva (46). SF_Pollock, Margot.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Souza Jr., Peralta); San Diego 2 (Reyes 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; San Diego 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pollock, Marte, Hosmer. GIDP_Pollock.

DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 5 8 6 6 4 7 100 4.44 McFarland 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.88 Ziegler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.21 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.45 Chafin, L, 1-4 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 16 1.93 Hirano 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 2.05 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard 5 9 5 5 0 3 69 5.11 Maton, BS, 1-1 2 3 1 1 0 2 30 3.13 Stammen, W, 6-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-1. WP_Richard, Godley.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:54. A_24,440 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.