Padres 8, Mariners 3

August 29, 2018 7:12 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Segura ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .317
Romine ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .209
Cano 2b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .279
Cruz rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .266
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .219
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Herrmann c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Maybin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Ramirez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Elias p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
b-Gamel ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .290
Totals 34 3 9 3 4 11
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .240
Urias 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .375
Myers 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .265
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .253
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .253
Hedges c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Reyes rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244
1-Jankowski pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Margot cf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .253
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 1 0 1 .069
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 36 8 13 8 3 5
Seattle 100 000 020—3 9 1
San Diego 214 010 00x—8 13 1

a-grounded out for Wingenter in the 7th. b-walked for Elias in the 9th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.

E_Seager (12), Renfroe (8). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Haniger (29), Seager (31), Urias (1), Hosmer (28), Margot (24). HR_Margot (7), off Ramirez; Renfroe (17), off Ramirez. RBIs_Cano (28), Cruz (81), Seager (72), Hosmer (56), Renfroe 4 (53), Margot 2 (43), Lucchesi (1). SB_Segura (20). SF_Renfroe, Lucchesi.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger 2, Seager, Zunino, Romine); San Diego 6 (Galvis 2, Renfroe 3, Pirela). RISP_Seattle 4 for 11; San Diego 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Healy, Hosmer. GIDP_Cruz, Healy.

DP_San Diego 2 (Lucchesi, Urias, Hosmer), (Myers, Hosmer).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 1-3 3 9 7 7 1 2 69 6.28
Elias 5 4 1 1 2 3 85 3.53
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 7-7 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 9 108 3.59
Wingenter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.08
Brewer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 23 4.91
Stammen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.59
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-0, Stammen 1-0. WP_Brewer.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Ben May; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:16. A_20,266 (42,445).

