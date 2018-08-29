Padres 8, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Romine ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cano 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.279
|Cruz rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.219
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Herrmann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Maybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Ramirez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Elias p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|b-Gamel ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|4
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Urias 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Myers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.253
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.069
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Brewer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|36
|8
|13
|8
|3
|5
|Seattle
|100
|000
|020—3
|9
|1
|San Diego
|214
|010
|00x—8
|13
|1
a-grounded out for Wingenter in the 7th. b-walked for Elias in the 9th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.
E_Seager (12), Renfroe (8). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Haniger (29), Seager (31), Urias (1), Hosmer (28), Margot (24). HR_Margot (7), off Ramirez; Renfroe (17), off Ramirez. RBIs_Cano (28), Cruz (81), Seager (72), Hosmer (56), Renfroe 4 (53), Margot 2 (43), Lucchesi (1). SB_Segura (20). SF_Renfroe, Lucchesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger 2, Seager, Zunino, Romine); San Diego 6 (Galvis 2, Renfroe 3, Pirela). RISP_Seattle 4 for 11; San Diego 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Healy, Hosmer. GIDP_Cruz, Healy.
DP_San Diego 2 (Lucchesi, Urias, Hosmer), (Myers, Hosmer).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 1-3
|3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|2
|69
|6.28
|Elias
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|85
|3.53
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 7-7
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|108
|3.59
|Wingenter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.08
|Brewer
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.91
|Stammen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.59
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-0, Stammen 1-0. WP_Brewer.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Ben May; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:16. A_20,266 (42,445).
