Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres’ Myers takes grounder in face practicing at 3B

August 22, 2018 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — San Diego infielder Wil Myers has a cut on his nose after taking a groundball to the face while practicing at his new position.

Myers was fielding grounders at third base during batting practice Wednesday prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies when a ball went over his glove and struck him. Myers fell to the dirt as teammates rushed in to check on him. Myers left the field holding a towel over his face with a trainer near his side.

Myers was scheduled to make his eighth start at third base as the Padres’ experimented with sliding the veteran first baseman across the infield. Myers was later scratched from the starting lineup, and Cory Spangenberg will slide over from second and play third base, while Jose Pirela takes over at second.

Myers is a career .348 hitter at Coors Field with eight doubles and two homers.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1963: US tests communications hot line to the Soviet Union