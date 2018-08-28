Listen Live Sports

Padres promote hotshot prospect Luis Urias

August 28, 2018 8:23 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have selected the contract of 21-year-old Luis Urias, one of their top prospects who is expected to be the second baseman of the future.

Urias was scheduled to bat second against Felix Hernandez when the Padres opened a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The arrival of Urias marks the beginning of another wave of talent coming from the prospect-rich farm system to the rebuilding big league squad, which at 50-83 has the worst record in the NL.

He hit .296 with a .398 on-base percentage with Triple-A El Paso. He hit eight homers and drove in 45 runs, with 67 walks and 109 strikeouts.

The Padres brought up Urias even though El Paso has qualified for the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

