Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres’ Wil Myers on 10-day DL with bruised left foot

August 4, 2018 2:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed left fielder Wil Myers on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot bone bruise before Saturday’s game with the Chicago Cubs. The move is retroactive to Friday.

Outfielder Franmil Reyes was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to replace Myers on the roster. Reyes has played in 38 games for the Padres this season, batting .221 with six home runs and eight RBIs in 104 at-bats.

Myers was injured Thursday night when he fouled a ball off the foot. He will wear a walking boot for a few days. “Hopefully, it heals quickly,” manager Andy Green said. “You never know with these type of things.”

Myers is hitting .278 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 44 games. This is his third stint on the DL this season, and he’s missed a total of 58 games through Saturday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington