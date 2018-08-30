Patriots-Giants Stats

New England 3 0 7 7—17 New York 0 6 0 6—12 First Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 33, 2:32.

Second Quarter

NYG_Etta-Tawo 41 pass from Lauletta (kick failed), 12:17.

Third Quarter

NE_R.Webb 1 pass from Etling (Gostkowski kick), 10:56.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Etling 86 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:58.

NYG_Russell 8 pass from Tanney (run failed), :48.

A_74,220.

___

NE NYG First downs 20 22 Total Net Yards 349 313 Rushes-yards 28-199 29-128 Passing 150 185 Punt Returns 3-10 3-18 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 2-3 Comp-Att-Int 18-32-2 21-42-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 3-25 Punts 6-49.5 6-45.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-76 7-69 Time of Possession 28:34 31:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Etling 7-113, R.Webb 12-41, Farrow 5-24, Muhammad 4-21. New York, Simmons 11-41, Pressley 7-40, Gallman 4-18, R.Martin 3-11, Tanney 3-11, Raymond 1-7.

PASSING_New England, Etling 18-32-2-157. New York, Lauletta 8-19-2-118, Tanney 13-23-0-92.

RECEIVING_New England, Maye 5-71, R.Webb 4-30, Lucien 3-29, Farrow 3-14, Tye 2-6, Muhammad 1-7. New York, Rudolph 3-30, Russell 3-24, J.Davis 3-23, Pressley 3-10, J.Adams 2-19, Simonson 2-17, Etta-Tawo 1-41, Raymond 1-20, Bundy 1-19, Smith 1-5, Simmons 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

