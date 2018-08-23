Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pena scores in 88th, Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 in Texas Derby

August 23, 2018 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronaldo Pena scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute, helping the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Thursday night in the Texas Derby.

Houston (7-11-7) ended a club-record five-game losing streak, but its winless stretch was extended to eight matches. Dallas (13-5-7) remains atop the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC.

Pena, a Venezuela striker playing in his fourth MLS match, took a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and sent in a shot past a diving Jimmy Maurer.

Five minutes prior, Michael Barrios scored for Dallas by winning a one-on-one battle for a glancing header and sending it through the legs of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Barrios has scored all five of his goals this season in the last five games.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Six of the last seven games in the series have ended in draws — including the first meeting this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American