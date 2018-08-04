Listen Live Sports

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’18: A trivia quiz

August 4, 2018 12:32 pm
 
How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:

1. This is the 100th edition of the PGA Championship. Who won the first one?

a.) Hugh Campbell

b.) Jim Barnes

c.) Jock Hutchison

___

2. What is the name of the PGA Championship trophy?

a.) Wanamaker Trophy

b.) Hagen Cup

c.) Havemeyer Trophy

___

3. Who won the last time the PGA Championship was held at Bellerive?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Nick Faldo

c.) Nick Price

___

4. Who was the last PGA champion who did not defend his title?

a.) Payne Stewart

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Paul Azinger

___

5. Who shot 63 in the final round of the PGA Championship to earn a spot on the 1995 Ryder Cup team?

a.) Brad Faxon

b.) Jeff Maggert

c.) Jay Haas

___

6. The largest comeback in the final round to win the PGA Championship was seven shots. Who holds this record?

a.) Mark Brooks

b.) John Mahaffey

c.) Vijay Singh

___

7. Who is the youngest player to win the PGA Championship?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) John McDermott

c.) Gene Sarazen

___

8. Who did Tiger Woods beat in a playoff at Valhalla to end 2000 with three straight majors?

a.) Tommy Tolles

b.) Bob May

c.) Franklin Langham

___

9. The first major decided by a sudden-death playoff was the 1977 PGA Championship. Who won?

a.) Dave Stockton

b.) Gene Littler

c.) Lanny Wadkins

___

10. Since the world ranking began in 1986, the lowest-ranked player to win the PGA Championship was No. 169 in the world. Who was he?

a.) Shaun Micheel

b.) John Daly

c.) Y.E. Yang

___

11. Who is the oldest winner of the PGA Championship?

a.) Hale Irwin

b.) Julius Boros

c.) Jerry Barber

___

12. Jack Nicklaus broke the record for most majors in the 1973 PGA Championship in his native Ohio. Where was it played?

a.) Inverness

b.) Canterbury

c.) Firestone

___

13. Who won the PGA Championship in his first appearance in a major?

a.) Tom Creavy

b.) John Daly

c.) Keegan Bradley

___

14. Which player won by eight shots to set the PGA Championship record for largest margin of victory?

a.) Rory McIlroy

b.) Gary Player

c.) Raymond Floyd

___

15. Who is the last wire-to-wire winner (no ties) of the PGA Championship?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Larry Nelson

c.) Hal Sutton

___

16. Only one other player besides Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship as No. 1 in the world. Who was it?

a.) Nick Price

b.) Vijay Singh

c.) Rory McIlroy

___

17. Who won the first year the PGA Championship switched to stroke play?

a.) Dow Finsterswald

b.) Bob Rosburg

c.) Jerry Barber

___

18. Who has won the most professional majors without ever winning the PGA Championship?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Tom Watson

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. c

4. b

5. a

6. b

7. c

8. b

9. c

10. a

11. b

12. b

13. c

14. a

15. c

16. c

17. a

18. c

