PGA Championship Leader Cards

August 11, 2018 11:59 am
 
Saturday
At Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
Second Round
Par Out 443 443 454-35
Gary Woodland 432 543 444-33
Kevin Kisner 443 443 255-35
Brooks Koepka 332 443 444-31
Rickie Fowler 542 443 444-34
Par In 444 344 354-35-70—140
Gary Woodland 434 354 334-33-66—130
Kevin Kisner 334 243 343-29-64—131
Brooks Koepka 444 243 344-32-63—132
Rickie Fowler 334 444 344-33-67—132

