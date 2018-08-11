PGA Championship Leader Cards

Saturday At Bellerive Country Club St. Louis Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 Third Round Par Out 443 443 454-35 Brooks Koepka 333 433 443-30 Adam Scott 442 432 444-31 Jon Rahm 443 443 354-34 Rickie Fowler 443 442 444-33 Gary Woodland 452 443 445-35 Par In 444 344 354-35-70—210 Brooks Koepka 444 355 344-36-66—198 Adam Scott 444 345 244-34-65—200 Jon Rahm 344 344 244-32-66—201 Rickie Fowler 544 444 344-36-59—201 Gary Woodland 743 334 354-36-71—201

