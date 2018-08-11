Listen Live Sports

PGA Championship Leader Cards

August 11, 2018 7:58 pm
 
Saturday
At Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
Third Round
Par Out 443 443 454-35
Brooks Koepka 333 433 443-30
Adam Scott 442 432 444-31
Jon Rahm 443 443 354-34
Rickie Fowler 443 442 444-33
Gary Woodland 452 443 445-35
Par In 444 344 354-35-70—210
Brooks Koepka 444 355 344-36-66—198
Adam Scott 444 345 244-34-65—200
Jon Rahm 344 344 244-32-66—201
Rickie Fowler 544 444 344-36-59—201
Gary Woodland 743 334 354-36-71—201

