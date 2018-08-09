PGA Championship Leader Cards

Thursday At Bellerive Country Club St. Louis Yardage: 7,316. Par: 70 First Round Par Out 443 443 454-35 Gary Woodland 543 443 443-34 Rickie Fowler 342 443 344-31 Brandon Stone 343 443 444-33 Zach Johnson 443 443 443-33

Par In 444 344 354-35—70 Gary Woodland 433 334 244-30—64 Rickie Fowler 444 334 444-34—65 Brandon Stone 444 335 244-33—66 Zach Johnson 433 345 353-33—66

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.