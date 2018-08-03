PGA Championship, Yards-Par

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yardage and par for Bellerive Country Club, site of the 100th PGA Championship to be played Aug. 9-12:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 425 2 4 410 3 3 148 4 4 521 5 4 471 6 3 213 7 4 394 8 5 610 9 4 433 Out 35 3625 10 4 508 11 4 355 12 4 452 13 3 180 14 4 410 15 4 495 16 3 237 17 5 597 18 4 457 In 35 3691 Total 70 7316

