PGA Championship, Yards-Par

August 3, 2018 10:27 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yardage and par for Bellerive Country Club, site of the 100th PGA Championship to be played Aug. 9-12:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 425
2 4 410
3 3 148
4 4 521
5 4 471
6 3 213
7 4 394
8 5 610
9 4 433
Out 35 3625
10 4 508
11 4 355
12 4 452
13 3 180
14 4 410
15 4 495
16 3 237
17 5 597
18 4 457
In 35 3691
Total 70 7316

