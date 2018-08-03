PGA Championship, Yards-Par

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yardage and par for Bellerive Country Club, site of the 100th PGA Championship to be played Aug. 9-12:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|425
|2
|4
|410
|3
|3
|148
|4
|4
|521
|5
|4
|471
|6
|3
|213
|7
|4
|394
|8
|5
|610
|9
|4
|433
|Out
|35
|3625
|10
|4
|508
|11
|4
|355
|12
|4
|452
|13
|3
|180
|14
|4
|410
|15
|4
|495
|16
|3
|237
|17
|5
|597
|18
|4
|457
|In
|35
|3691
|Total
|70
|7316
