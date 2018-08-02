Listen Live Sports

PGA European-Fiji International Scores

August 2, 2018 1:15 pm
 
Thursday
At Natadola Bay Championship GC
Natadola, Fiji
Purse: $1.25 million
Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
First Round
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 67
Nick Cullen, Australia 67
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67
Andrew Dodt, Australia 67
Stephen Leaney, Australia 69
Matthew Griffin, Australia 69
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 69
Ashun Wu, China 70
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70
Sam Lee, Fiji 70
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70
Lucas Herbert, Australia 70
Justin Walters, South Africa, 70
Nick Voke, Australia 71
Travis Smyth, Australia 71
Matthew Millar, Australia 71
Darren Beck, Australia 71
Also
Johannes Veerman, United States 72
Ernie Els, South Africa 72
Daniel Im, United States 75
John Catlin, United States 75
Vijay Singh, Fiji 76
Jarin Todd, United States WD

