PGA European-Fiji International Scores

|Thursday
|At Natadola Bay Championship GC
|Natadola, Fiji
|Purse: $1.25 million
|Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
|First Round
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|67
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|67
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|67
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|69
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|69
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|69
|Ashun Wu, China
|70
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|70
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|70
|Sam Lee, Fiji
|70
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|70
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|70
|Justin Walters, South Africa,
|70
|Nick Voke, Australia
|71
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|71
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|71
|Darren Beck, Australia
|71
|Also
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72
|Daniel Im, United States
|75
|John Catlin, United States
|75
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|76
|Jarin Todd, United States
|WD
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.