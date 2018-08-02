PGA European-Fiji International Scores

Thursday At Natadola Bay Championship GC Natadola, Fiji Purse: $1.25 million Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72 First Round Ben Campbell, New Zealand 67 Nick Cullen, Australia 67 Jarryd Felton, Australia 67 Andrew Dodt, Australia 67 Stephen Leaney, Australia 69 Matthew Griffin, Australia 69 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 69 Ashun Wu, China 70 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70 Sam Lee, Fiji 70 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70 Lucas Herbert, Australia 70 Justin Walters, South Africa, 70 Nick Voke, Australia 71 Travis Smyth, Australia 71 Matthew Millar, Australia 71 Darren Beck, Australia 71 Also Johannes Veerman, United States 72 Ernie Els, South Africa 72 Daniel Im, United States 75 John Catlin, United States 75 Vijay Singh, Fiji 76 Jarin Todd, United States WD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.