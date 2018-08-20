Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Schedule

August 20, 2018 12:23 pm
 
Jan. 12-14 — Diamond Resorts Invitational (Scott Parel)

Jan. 18-20 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Jerry Kelly)

Feb. 9-11 — Boca Raton Championship (Mark Calcavecchia)

Feb. 16-18 — Chubb Classic (Joe Durant)

March 2-4 — Cologuard Classic (Steve Stricker)

March 9-11 — Toshiba Classic (Vijay Singh)

March 23-25 — Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steve Stricker)

April 13-15 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

April 20-22 — Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett)

May 4-6 — Insperity Invitational (Bernhard Langer)

May 17-20 — Regions Tradition (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

May 24-27 — Senior PGA Championship (Paul Broadhurst)

June 8-10 — Principal Charity Classic (Tom Lehman)

June 22-24 — American Family Insurance Championship (Scott McCarron)

June 28-July 1 — U.S. Senior Open (David Toms)

July 12-15 — Constellation Senior Players Championship (Vijay Singh)

July 26-29 — Senior Open Championship (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Aug. 3-5 — 3M Championship (Kenny Perry)

Aug. 17-19 — Dicks Sporting Goods Open (Bart Bryant)

Aug. 24-26 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 14-16 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 21-23 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 28-30 — Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 12-14 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 19-21 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

Oct. 26-28 — PowerShares QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 9-11 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix

Dec. 14-16 — PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

