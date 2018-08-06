PGA Tour Statistics

Through Aug. 5 FedExCup Season Points

1, Dustin Johnson, 2,682.777. 2, Justin Thomas, 2,536.393. 3, Justin Rose, 1,945.739. 4, Bubba Watson, 1,878.510. 5, Jason Day, 1,725.436. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 1,616.944. 7, Francesco Molinari, 1,583.795. 8, Patrick Reed, 1,555.327. 9, Phil Mickelson, 1,546.404. 10, Tony Finau, 1,496.015.

Scoring Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 68.601. 2, Justin Rose, 69.081. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.217. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.377. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.431. 6, Rory McIlroy, 69.437. 7, Henrik Stenson, 69.454. 8, Jason Day, 69.488. 9, Paul Casey, 69.562. 10, Rickie Fowler, 69.629.

Driving Distance

1, Rory McIlroy, 319.8. 2, Trey Mullinax, 319.7. 3, Tony Finau, 317.2. 4, Luke List, 316.4. 5, Tom Lovelady, 315.4. 6, Dustin Johnson, 315.3. 7, Bubba Watson, 315.2. 8, Gary Woodland, 313.9. 9, Justin Thomas, 313.8. 10, Keith Mitchell, 313.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Ken Duke, 77.76%. 2, Henrik Stenson, 74.16%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.06%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.60%. 5 (tie), Kyle Stanley and Brian Stuard, 70.94%. 7, Chez Reavie, 70.89%. 8, K.J. Choi, 70.81%. 9, Russell Henley, 70.01%. 10, Emiliano Grillo, 69.56%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Henrik Stenson, 72.95%. 2, Kevin Streelman, 72.35%. 3, Sam Ryder, 72.07%. 4, Kyle Stanley, 71.16%. 5, Gary Woodland, 71.06%. 6, Jon Rahm, 70.77%. 7, Adam Scott, 70.56%. 8 (tie), J.J. Henry and Andrew Putnam, 70.55%. 10, C.T. Pan, 70.53%.

Total Driving

1, Keegan Bradley, 68. 2, Bronson Burgoon, 79. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 93. 4, Gary Woodland, 94. 5, Paul Casey, 95. 6, Kyle Stanley, 97. 7, Justin Rose, 100. 8 (tie), Hudson Swafford and J.J. Spaun, 102. 10, Sam Ryder, 110.

SG: Putting

1, Jason Day, 1.076. 2, Phil Mickelson, .956. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Alex Noren, .756. 5, Daniel Summerhays, .710. 6, Webb Simpson, .641. 7, Kevin Kisner, .627. 8, Justin Rose, .626. 9, Peter Malnati, .623. 10, Beau Hossler, .602.

Birdie Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 4.65. 2, Jon Rahm, 4.50. 3, Justin Rose, 4.44. 4, Phil Mickelson, 4.38. 5, Justin Thomas, 4.32. 6 (tie), Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, 4.26. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.22. 9, Chesson Hadley, 4.12. 10, Aaron Wise, 4.10.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Dustin Johnson, 69.4. 2, Justin Thomas, 79.7. 3, Conrad Shindler, 85.1. 4, Hideki Matsuyama, 86.4. 5, Keegan Bradley, 87.6. 6, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 90.0. 7, Tony Finau, 93.6. 8, Webb Simpson, 94.2. 9, Stewart Cink, 99.0. 10, Tommy Fleetwood, 103.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ben Crane, 65.31%. 2, Jason Day, 63.16%. 3, Webb Simpson, 63.06%. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 62.82%. 5 (tie), Padraig Harrington and Whee Kim, 62.50%. 7, Phil Mickelson, 62.07%. 8, Zac Blair, 61.90%. 9, Kevin Na, 61.74%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.66%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Dustin Johnson, 235. 2, Justin Thomas, 255. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 258. 4, Rickie Fowler, 284. 5, Justin Rose, 296. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 375. 7, Paul Casey, 394. 8, Jon Rahm, 415. 9, Steve Stricker, 437. 10, Jason Day, 439.

