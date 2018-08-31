Phillies 2, Cubs 1, 10 innings,

|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Quinn rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Almora cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|I.Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Btsta rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
E_Franco (14). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Chicago 10, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Quinn (5). HR_J.Baez (29), A.Cabrera (21). CS_Almora (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De La Rosa
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek L,4-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Arano
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neshek W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Neris pitched to 1 batter in the 10th
WP_Dominguez.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:23. A_22,556 (43,647).
