Phillies 2, Nationals 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Cabrera ss-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Franco 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .279 Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Herrera cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .266 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .063 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 2 3 2 4 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Turner ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269 Harper cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Reynolds 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Kieboom c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .202 a-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Wieters ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 31 0 5 0 1 10

Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 3 0 Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-struck out for Kieboom in the 8th. b-lined out for Suero in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (11), Reynolds (4), Kieboom (5). HR_Herrera (20), off Scherzer. RBIs_Herrera 2 (64). CS_Hernandez (4). S_Nola, Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 0 for 4.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 15-3 8 5 0 0 1 9 102 2.13 Neshek, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.06 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, L, 16-6 7 2 2 2 4 10 109 2.13 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.31 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 6.12

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:41. A_29,475 (41,313).

