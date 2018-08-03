Listen Live Sports

...

Phillies 5, Marlins 1

August 3, 2018 10:29 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .286
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Prado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Dietrich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Rojas ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Riddle ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 10
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .260
Hoskins lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .268
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277
Williams rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261
Alfaro c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .257
Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Velasquez p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .206
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Quinn lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .385
Totals 33 5 9 4 5 10
Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1
Philadelphia 001 000 13x—5 9 0

a-grounded out for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th.

E_Riddle (2). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Anderson (25), Dietrich (20), Hoskins (28), Velasquez (1), Quinn (2). RBIs_Anderson (52), Hoskins (72), Alfaro (25), Quinn 2 (2). CS_Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich, Rojas); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Kingery, Velasquez, Dominguez). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Hernandez. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 3-6 5 4 1 1 2 7 101 3.92
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.29
Hernandez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 5.77
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.23
Guerra 1 3 3 0 1 1 23 6.75
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 8-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7 85 3.80
Loup 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.54
Arano, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.18
Neshek, H, 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 0.87
Dominguez, S, 12-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.85

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-1, Loup 1-0, Arano 2-0, Dominguez 2-0. HBP_Loup (Bour). WP_Conley. PB_Realmuto (6).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_33,737 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

