Phillies 5, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .286 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Prado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Dietrich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Rojas ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Sierra cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Riddle ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 10

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .260 Hoskins lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .268 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Williams rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Alfaro c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .257 Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Velasquez p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .206 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Quinn lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .385 Totals 33 5 9 4 5 10

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1 Philadelphia 001 000 13x—5 9 0

a-grounded out for Richards in the 6th. b-popped out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th.

E_Riddle (2). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Anderson (25), Dietrich (20), Hoskins (28), Velasquez (1), Quinn (2). RBIs_Anderson (52), Hoskins (72), Alfaro (25), Quinn 2 (2). CS_Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Realmuto, Dietrich, Rojas); Philadelphia 4 (Herrera, Kingery, Velasquez, Dominguez). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Hernandez. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-6 5 4 1 1 2 7 101 3.92 Guerrero 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.29 Hernandez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 5.77 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.23 Guerra 1 3 3 0 1 1 23 6.75 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 8-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7 85 3.80 Loup 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.54 Arano, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.18 Neshek, H, 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 0.87 Dominguez, S, 12-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.85

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-1, Loup 1-0, Arano 2-0, Dominguez 2-0. HBP_Loup (Bour). WP_Conley. PB_Realmuto (6).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_33,737 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.