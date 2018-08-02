Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Marlins 2

August 2, 2018 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279
1-Galloway pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307
Bour 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .227
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Sierra cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Totals 31 2 5 2 0 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Hoskins lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .266
2-Kingery pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .228
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Santana 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .217
Cabrera ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270
Williams rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258
Franco 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .277
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 3 8
Miami 000 200 000—2 5 0
Philadelphia 000 001 004—5 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 8th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 2, Philadelphia 3. HR_Bour (17), off Pivetta; Hoskins (22), off Lopez; Franco (18), off Barraclough. RBIs_Bour 2 (51), Hoskins (71), Williams (40), Franco 3 (56). CS_Sierra (1).

RISP_Miami 1 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Miami 1 (Lopez, Riddle, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 6 5 1 1 0 5 87 4.67
Conley, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.26
Steckenrider, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.19
Barraclough, L, 0-5, BS, 6-16 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 24 3.28
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 6 4 2 2 0 7 89 4.75
Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.38
Hunter, W, 3-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.28

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:37. A_26,050 (43,647).

