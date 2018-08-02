Phillies 5, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279 1-Galloway pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307 Bour 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .227 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Sierra cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Lopez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rojas 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Totals 31 2 5 2 0 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Hoskins lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .266 2-Kingery pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .228 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Santana 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .217 Cabrera ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Williams rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258 Franco 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .277 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 5 3 8

Miami 000 200 000—2 5 0 Philadelphia 000 001 004—5 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 8th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 2, Philadelphia 3. HR_Bour (17), off Pivetta; Hoskins (22), off Lopez; Franco (18), off Barraclough. RBIs_Bour 2 (51), Hoskins (71), Williams (40), Franco 3 (56). CS_Sierra (1).

RISP_Miami 1 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Miami 1 (Lopez, Riddle, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 6 5 1 1 0 5 87 4.67 Conley, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.26 Steckenrider, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.19 Barraclough, L, 0-5, BS, 6-16 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 24 3.28 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 4 2 2 0 7 89 4.75 Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.38 Hunter, W, 3-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.28

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:37. A_26,050 (43,647).

