Phillies 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|1-Galloway pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rojas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|2-Kingery pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Cabrera ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Miami
|000
|200
|000—2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|004—5
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 8th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 2, Philadelphia 3. HR_Bour (17), off Pivetta; Hoskins (22), off Lopez; Franco (18), off Barraclough. RBIs_Bour 2 (51), Hoskins (71), Williams (40), Franco 3 (56). CS_Sierra (1).
RISP_Miami 1 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Miami 1 (Lopez, Riddle, Bour).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|87
|4.67
|Conley, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.26
|Steckenrider, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.19
|Barraclough, L, 0-5, BS, 6-16
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|24
|3.28
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|89
|4.75
|Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Hunter, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.28
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:37. A_26,050 (43,647).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.