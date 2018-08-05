Phillies 5, Marlins 3

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Detrich lf 5 1 2 2 C.Hrnan 2b 2 1 0 0 Bri.And rf 5 0 3 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 3 2 1 0 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 2 1 0 0 Prado 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 1 2 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 1 2 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 Straily p 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 Glloway cf 2 1 1 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 6 5

Miami 000 000 300—3 Philadelphia 000 003 02x—5

E_Nola (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. HR_Dietrich (14), Bour (19), A.Cabrera (20).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Straily 5 1-3 1 2 2 5 7 Conley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Steckenrider L,3-2 1 3 2 2 0 2 Philadelphia Nola 6 7 2 2 2 2 Dominguez BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 3 Neshek W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hunter S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Straily (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:15. A_42,343 (43,647).

