Phillies 5, Marlins 3

August 5, 2018 5:08 pm
 
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Detrich lf 5 1 2 2 C.Hrnan 2b 2 1 0 0
Bri.And rf 5 0 3 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 3 2 1 0
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 2 1 0 0
Prado 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 1 2
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Kingery ss 0 0 0 0
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 2 0 1 2
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0
Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1
Straily p 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0
Glloway cf 2 1 1 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Miami 000 000 300—3
Philadelphia 000 003 02x—5

E_Nola (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. HR_Dietrich (14), Bour (19), A.Cabrera (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Straily 5 1-3 1 2 2 5 7
Conley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider L,3-2 1 3 2 2 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola 6 7 2 2 2 2
Dominguez BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 3
Neshek W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hunter S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Straily (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:15. A_42,343 (43,647).

