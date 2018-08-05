Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Marlins 3

August 5, 2018 5:09 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .280
Anderson rf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .288
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .287
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .225
Prado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .175
Straily p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Galloway cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .261
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Williams rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .262
Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .220
Cabrera ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .271
Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Herrera cf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .276
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .075
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 28 5 6 5 6 9
Miami 000 000 300—3 9 0
Philadelphia 000 003 02x—5 6 1

a-grounded out for Guerrero in the 8th. b-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Nola (1). LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 6. HR_Dietrich (14), off Nola; Bour (19), off Dominguez; Cabrera (20), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Dietrich 2 (38), Bour (53), Cabrera 2 (62), Herrera 2 (60), Franco (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Castro 2, Prado, Holaday); Philadelphia 1 (Alfaro). RISP_Miami 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bour, Anderson. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Miami 2 (Holaday, Bour), (Castro, Rojas, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 5 1-3 1 2 2 5 7 103 4.35
Conley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 18 3.45
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 4.19
Steckenrider, L, 3-2 1 3 2 2 0 2 22 3.49
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 6 7 2 2 2 2 91 2.37
Dominguez, BS, 2-14 1 1 1 1 0 3 13 2.02
Neshek, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.79
Hunter, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.17

Nola pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-2. HBP_Straily (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:15. A_42,343 (43,647).

