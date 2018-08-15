Phillies 7, Red Sox 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Holt 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .268 e-Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Moreland 1b 5 0 1 3 0 2 .254 Martinez rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .333 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Leon c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Eovaldi p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .125 c-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Betts ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .352 Velazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 10 4 4 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Bour 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Cabrera ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .270 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Williams rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .263 Ramos c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .303 Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .277 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .215 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Kingery ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .223 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Pivetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 7 12 7 2 8

Boston 003 000 010—4 10 1 Philadelphia 000 301 30x—7 12 2

a-lined out for Neris in the 3rd. b-singled for Davis in the 4th. c-grounded out for Eovaldi in the 6th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Hunter in the 6th. e-grounded out for Holt in the 7th. f-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. g-singled for Pomeranz in the 8th.

E_Devers (21), Bour (4), Ramos (5). LOB_Boston 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Moreland (18), Ramos 2 (16). 3B_Ramos (1). RBIs_Moreland 3 (61), Betts (64), Ramos 3 (56), Herrera (62), Franco (59), Santana (67), Kingery (31). CS_Holt (5). SF_Kingery.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Benintendi 2, Devers 3, Pearce); Philadelphia 1 (Pivetta). RISP_Boston 3 for 11; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Herrera, Hoskins. GIDP_Bogaerts, Nunez.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour), (Hernandez, Cabrera, Bour).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 5 7 3 1 0 5 86 3.62 Kelly, L, 4-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 4.29 Pomeranz 1 4 3 3 1 1 32 6.34 Velazquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.77 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 2 1-3 4 3 3 4 2 63 4.12 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.12 Morgan 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 4.33 Hunter, W, 4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.97 Loup, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.78 Neshek 2-3 3 1 0 0 0 12 0.64 Dominguez, S, 13-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.32

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 3-0, Hunter 2-1, Dominguez 3-0. HBP_Velasquez (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_35,266 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.