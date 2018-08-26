Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3

|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Grrl Jr 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Mrles 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|W.Ramos c
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Cbrra dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|R.Mrtin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Hrnnd dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Philadelphia
|212
|000
|030—8
|Toronto
|002
|000
|010—3
DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B_W.Ramos (19), N.Williams (10), A.Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR_Hoskins (26), C.Santana (19), W.Ramos (15), Franco (22), K.Morales (21), Grichuk (18). SF_C.Santana (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez W,9-9
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Garcia H,13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Estrada L,7-10
|2
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Shafer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Petricka
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Biagini
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
M.Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd
WP_Biagini.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:17. A_28,209 (53,506).
