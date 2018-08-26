Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 0 0 McKnney lf 3 1 2 0 Hoskins lf 3 2 2 1 Grrl Jr 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 2 K.Mrles 1b 3 1 1 2 W.Ramos c 5 1 4 3 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 5 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 1 A.Cbrra dh 5 1 2 0 R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 0 T.Hrnnd dh 4 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 A.Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 38 8 14 8 Totals 32 3 7 3

Philadelphia 212 000 030—8 Toronto 002 000 010—3

DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B_W.Ramos (19), N.Williams (10), A.Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR_Hoskins (26), C.Santana (19), W.Ramos (15), Franco (22), K.Morales (21), Grichuk (18). SF_C.Santana (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez W,9-9 5 3 2 2 3 6 Garcia H,13 1 2 0 0 0 0 Neris H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hunter 1 1 1 1 1 0 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Toronto Estrada L,7-10 2 7 5 5 4 2 Shafer 3 0 0 0 1 1 Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0 Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0 Clippard 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Biagini 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

M.Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd

WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:17. A_28,209 (53,506).

