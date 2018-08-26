Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3

August 26, 2018 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .259
Hoskins lf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .254
Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .221
Ramos c 5 1 4 3 0 1 .311
Williams rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Cabrera dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .265
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .276
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .268
Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .229
Totals 38 8 14 8 7 4
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .370
Gurriel Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .307
Morales 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .264
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .232
Martin 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Hernandez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .237
Diaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 11
Philadelphia 212 000 030—8 14 0
Toronto 002 000 010—3 7 0

LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Ramos (19), Williams (10), Cabrera (31), McKinney 2 (2). HR_Hoskins (26), off Estrada; Santana (19), off Estrada; Franco (22), off Estrada; Ramos (15), off Clippard; Morales (21), off Velasquez; Grichuk (18), off Hunter. RBIs_Hoskins (81), Santana 2 (73), Ramos 3 (61), Franco 2 (66), Morales 2 (53), Grichuk (45). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Santana, Williams 3, Franco, Herrera 2); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Morales). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Santana, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Hernandez, Franco, Pillar.

Advertisement

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Diaz, Morales), (Diaz, Morales).

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 9-9 5 3 2 2 3 6 84 4.05
Garcia, H, 13 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.93
Neris, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 5.65
Hunter 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.83
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.15
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 7-10 2 7 5 5 4 2 71 5.18
Shafer 3 0 0 0 1 1 37 0.00
Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.09
Petricka 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 4.25
Clippard 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 20 3.94
Biagini 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.74

Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0. WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:17. A_28,209 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed