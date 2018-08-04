Phillies 8, Marlins 3

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 2 2 2 Bri.And rf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 2 1 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 1 3 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 2 3 1 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 2 2 S.Cstro 2b 3 1 2 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 2 Knapp c 4 0 2 0 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Glloway lf 3 0 0 0 Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 J.Urena p 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 1 1 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 8 11 8

Miami 000 010 020—3 Philadelphia 302 012 00x—8

E_Realmuto (5). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 1, Philadelphia 5. HR_Bour (18), Rojas (8), C.Hernandez (9), N.Williams (15), C.Santana (17), A.Cabrera (19). SB_Quinn (1). S_Eflin (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena L,3-11 5 8 6 6 2 3 Garcia 2 3 2 2 0 3 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Eflin W,8-3 8 4 3 3 0 6 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:20. A_35,194 (43,647).

