Phillies 8, Marlins 3

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Bri.And rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|Miami
|000
|010
|020—3
|Philadelphia
|302
|012
|00x—8
E_Realmuto (5). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 1, Philadelphia 5. HR_Bour (18), Rojas (8), C.Hernandez (9), N.Williams (15), C.Santana (17), A.Cabrera (19). SB_Quinn (1). S_Eflin (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena L,3-11
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Garcia
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W,8-3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:20. A_35,194 (43,647).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.