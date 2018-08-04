Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 8, Marlins 3

August 4, 2018 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 2 2 2
Bri.And rf 3 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 2 1 0 0
Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 1 1 3
Holaday c 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 2 3 1
Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 A.Cbrra ss 4 1 2 2
S.Cstro 2b 3 1 2 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 3 1 1 2 Knapp c 4 0 2 0
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0
Glloway lf 3 0 0 0 Cozens ph 1 0 0 0
J.Urena p 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 1 1 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Detrich ph 1 0 0 0
Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 8 11 8
Miami 000 010 020—3
Philadelphia 302 012 00x—8

E_Realmuto (5). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 1, Philadelphia 5. HR_Bour (18), Rojas (8), C.Hernandez (9), N.Williams (15), C.Santana (17), A.Cabrera (19). SB_Quinn (1). S_Eflin (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena L,3-11 5 8 6 6 2 3
Garcia 2 3 2 2 0 3
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Eflin W,8-3 8 4 3 3 0 6
Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:20. A_35,194 (43,647).

Advertisement

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington