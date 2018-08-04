Phillies 8, Marlins 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Bour 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .225 Castro 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .289 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .258 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Galloway lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .061 a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 3 4 3 1 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .262 Hoskins lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .267 Williams rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .261 Santana 1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .221 Cabrera ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .271 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Knapp c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .229 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 c-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Quinn cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .353 Totals 34 8 11 8 2 7

Miami 000 010 020—3 4 1 Philadelphia 302 012 00x—8 11 0

a-flied out for Urena in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Eflin in the 8th.

E_Realmuto (5). LOB_Miami 1, Philadelphia 5. HR_Bour (18), off Eflin; Rojas (8), off Eflin; Williams (15), off Urena; Cabrera (19), off Urena; Santana (17), off Urena; Hernandez (9), off Garcia. RBIs_Bour (52), Rojas 2 (40), Hernandez 2 (37), Williams 3 (43), Santana (64), Cabrera 2 (60). SB_Quinn (1). S_Eflin.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Bour); Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Quinn). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, L, 3-11 5 8 6 6 2 3 84 4.66 Garcia 2 3 2 2 0 3 40 4.58 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.23 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 8-3 8 4 3 3 0 6 85 3.61 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.60

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:20. A_35,194 (43,647).

