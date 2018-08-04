Phillies 8, Marlins 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Galloway lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Hoskins lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|2
|7
|Miami
|000
|010
|020—3
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|302
|012
|00x—8
|11
|0
a-flied out for Urena in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Eflin in the 8th.
E_Realmuto (5). LOB_Miami 1, Philadelphia 5. HR_Bour (18), off Eflin; Rojas (8), off Eflin; Williams (15), off Urena; Cabrera (19), off Urena; Santana (17), off Urena; Hernandez (9), off Garcia. RBIs_Bour (52), Rojas 2 (40), Hernandez 2 (37), Williams 3 (43), Santana (64), Cabrera 2 (60). SB_Quinn (1). S_Eflin.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Bour); Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Quinn). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Santana).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, L, 3-11
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|84
|4.66
|Garcia
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|40
|4.58
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.23
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 8-3
|8
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|85
|3.61
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.60
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:20. A_35,194 (43,647).
