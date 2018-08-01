Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

August 1, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 5 1 .833
Helena (Brewers) 4 2 .667 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 4 .333 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 5 .167 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 2 .714
Ogden (Dodgers) 4 3 .571 1
Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 3 .500
Orem (Angels) 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction 8, Ogden 7

Idaho Falls 15, Orem 11

Idaho Falls at Orem, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Billings 4, Great Falls 3, 10 innings

Helena 4, Missoula 3

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington