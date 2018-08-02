Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

August 2, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 6 1 .857
Helena (Brewers) 5 2 .714 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 5 .286 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 6 .143 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 5 3 .625
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 3 .625
Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 3 .571 ½
Orem (Angels) 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

