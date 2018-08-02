Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
___
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
