Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 6 1 .857 — Helena (Brewers) 5 2 .714 1 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 5 .286 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 6 .143 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 5 3 .625 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 3 .625 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 3 .571 ½ Orem (Angels) 1 6 .143 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Ogden 7, Orem 5

Billings 10, Great Falls 2

Missoula 14, Helena 2

Grand Junction 8, Idaho Falls 6

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

