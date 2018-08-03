Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 7 1 .875 — Helena (Brewers) 5 3 .625 2 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 5 .375 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 7 .125 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 6 3 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 3 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 4 .500 1½ Orem (Angels) 1 7 .125 4½

___

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

