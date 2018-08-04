Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
___
Missoula 7, Great Falls 6
Ogden 9, Orem 4
Helena 13, Billings 12, 10 innings
Grand Junction 3, Idaho Falls 1
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
