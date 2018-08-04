Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 7 2 .778 — Helena (Brewers) 6 3 .667 1 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 5 .444 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 1 8 .111 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 7 3 .700 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 3 .700 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 4 5 .444 2½ Orem (Angels) 1 8 .111 5½

Friday’s Games

Missoula 7, Great Falls 6

Ogden 9, Orem 4

Helena 13, Billings 12, 10 innings

Grand Junction 3, Idaho Falls 1

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

